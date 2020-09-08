Nodal officers will collect fines for COVID-19 protocol violations

Following the recent amendment of the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act declaring certain offences — including COVID-19 safety protocol violations — as compoundable, the State government has appointed a nodal officer and notified appropriate authorities for collecting fine amount.
The Joint Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (Epidemics) is the nodal officer for monitoring the effective implementation and reconciling authority for collection of fine amounts at the State level. Deputy Directors of Health Services would be the nodal officers at the district-level.
Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan has written to the DGP, Directorate of Public Health and Prevent Medicine, District Collectors, and Chennai Police Commissioner, requesting them to immediately authorise officers as appropriate authority for collection of fine amount as an effective preventive activity to control the spread of COVID-19. For the field-level, an official not below the rank of health inspector, sanitary inspector, sub-inspector, revenue inspector from the respective department should be authorised.
The designated authorities at each level should enforce the provisions of the Act.
They should issue a proper receipt to violators, and the bill book should be monitored and maintained at the State and district-level by the Public Health department, he said.
Under the Act, fines have been specified for offences such as violation of quarantine measures, non-wearing of masks, spitting in public places and violation of social distancing within the community.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath