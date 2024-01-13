Nodal officers appointed by Greater Chennai Corporation to monitor open dumping and burning of waste

January 13, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST

The Greater Chennai Corporation has issued a circular appointing Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) from the solid waste management department as nodal officers for sending reports to the civic body on garbage burning in their respective zones.

This directive comes following the instructions of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to avoid air pollution caused by the burning of waste materials during the upcoming Bhogi festival.

Following this, 15 zonal officers were urged to adopt necessary precautions to prevent air pollution in their respective zones, with specific attention directed to the official of Zone 12, where Chennai airport is located.

Simultaneously, an additional awareness campaign is scheduled for the same dates, conducted through auto rickshaws equipped with loudspeakers (battery operated vehicles) and FM radio. This initiative covers all zones under the purview of the Chennai Corporation.

Additionally, an awareness campaign, including audio messages, would be carried out through the battery operated vehicles for daily household waste collection.

According to the circular shared by the Greater Chennai Corporation, a reporting mechanism has been established, requiring responsible officers of the respective zones to fill in the waste collected on the specified dates and send the report to the solid waste management department headquarters by 12.30 p.m. on January 15 via email at solidwastecorp6@gmail.com.