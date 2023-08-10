Nod for ₹38 crore towards salaries of medical college employees

August 10, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

Funds to the tune of ₹38 crore were granted towards the salary of 1,544 employees working at the Government Medical College, Cuddalore and related institutions (erstwhile Rajah Muthiah Institute of Health Institutions and allied institutions) for the period from July to September 2023.

This comes after a request from the Director of Medical Education (DME) and Research to sanction an amount of ₹38,39,57,000 towards salary component of the 1,544 staff - 1,177 employees in Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital, 166 in Rajah Muthiah Dental College and Hospital, 63 in Rani Meyyammai College of Nursing and 138 in the hostel.

Following this, the State government permitted the DME to utilise the funds available in the Budget estimate 2023-2024.

It was in 2021 that orders were issued for handing over the Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital attached to the Annamalai University to the Health Department for making it as the Cuddalore Government Medical College.

