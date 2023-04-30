Nochikuppam residents protest against allotment of tenements to people from other areas

April 30, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Nochikuppam residents have protested against tenement allotments by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board. On Sunday, the police arrested 96 persons for staging an agitation. Four of them were remanded in custody for obstructing TNUHDB officials.

“The government had promised to allot houses in the area to Nochikuppam residents, but now they are giving it to others. We don’t have enough apartments for our families but families from other villages are being given units,” said a resident.

A total of 1,188 dwelling units have been constructed by the board. Of these, 534 have been set aside for residents of Nochikuppam as per a resolution passed by the boad about two-and-a-half years ago. Each unit can house one family and residents of the area were asked to submit undertakings so that the board could process their request. A committee had been formed for this, said an official.

He said the board was focused on working with the residents. “Fifty people have submitted undertakings and the first four have been allotted apartments and the remaining undertakings are being processed,” the official said. A demand could not be processed without an undertaking ensuring that the whole procedure was transparent and verified.

The board is simultaneously allotting units to residents of Dummingkuppam and Selvaraj Puram in their respective adjoining areas. “Tension arose because Nochikuppam residents wanted allotments in blocks towards Dummingkuppam and a few even tried barging into houses,” said the official.