Nochikuppam fishermen urge HR&CE department to recover Ellaiamman temple land

They have said that the records have been tampered with and temple lands have been usurped by unscrupulous elements

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 21, 2022 20:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The fishermen of Nochikuppam have urged the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department to recover land belonging to an amman temple in the village. 

According to K. Bharathi, a resident, the Sri Ellaiamman Pazhandiamman Temple was under the purview of the department with a committee comprising residents taking care of the day-to-day management for many years.

During this time, the land used to be given on lease or rent from time to time to earn revenue for the temple, which has the family deities of the fishermen of the village. Only the building was rebuilt recently. However, over the years, some unscrupulous elements managed to change the patta of these lands, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kabaddi Maran, another resident, said this led to confusion about on whose land the temple stood and there was even a case filed in the court. “We want our traditional rights to be safeguarded. The land should be recovered and a committee constituted to take care of the temple,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The residents had approached the Chennai District Collector in this regard. “We are afraid that at this rate we will lose our temple. Some kind of manipulation has taken place in the case of the land, which now seems to be registered in the name of a private builder in Coimbatore,” said another resident. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
religion and belief
land resources

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app