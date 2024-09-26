GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nobel laureate speaks on the discovery of H. pylori

Published - September 26, 2024 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Raising the importance of eradicating Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori), Nobel laureate Barry J. Marshall laid emphasis on adopting the 21st century strategy -- novel technology, precision diagnosis, specific therapy and personalised medicine -- that could result in less antibiotic use, shorter treatment courses and no more superbugs.

Tracing the journey of discovering H. pylori along with Robin Warren during a lecture on “The journey of discovery of Helicobacter pylori and further...” at a webinar organised by MedIndia Hospitals and MedIndia Academy on Wednesday, he said the take-home message was to get rid of H. pylori as soon as possible considering the risk of cancer.

He went on to list the antibiotics that can be used again, because H. pylori “almost never becomes resistant to these” and antibiotics that should be chosen only once, as “H. pylori almost ‘always’ becomes resistant to these” (drugs).

Professor Marshall mentioned how they did a study involving 100 patients to look at the disease association with the bacteria, how attempts at publications ended in vain and how they found out through animal models that none of the animals infected with the bacteria were not susceptible to H. pylori. “After some discussion, we decided that I would drink the bacteria to see if I develop ulcer or gastritis,” he said. After 10 days, an endoscopy found that his stomach lining was inflamed.

They received the Nobel Prize “for their discovery of the bacterium Helicobacter pylori and its role in gastritis and peptic ulcer disease” in 2005. He elaborated on urease test for diagnosis of H. pylori, breath test as well as string test, which was a novel diagnostic tool.

Professor Marshall noted that all H. pylori causes gastritis that could cause normal acid, high acid and low acid in some people. Low acid level carries a risk of cancer, he added. He called for epidemiological studies on H. pylori in India and around the world to see what factors caused gastric cancer.

A panel discussion was held. T. S. Chandrasekar, organiser and chairman, MedIndia Hospitals, took part.

