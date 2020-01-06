Chennai

Nobel laureate Grubbs inaugurates science conference at VIT

Robert H. Grubbs, second from left, and others releasing the compilation of abstracts at the inauguration of the three-day conference in VIT, Vellore on Monday.

Robert H. Grubbs, second from left, and others releasing the compilation of abstracts at the inauguration of the three-day conference in VIT, Vellore on Monday.   | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

Science should translate into useful applications, says the scientist

Nobel laureate Robert H. Grubbs from California Institute of Technology, USA, inaugurated a three-day international conference on Emerging Trends in Catalysis at Vellore Insititute of Technology (VIT), Vellore on Monday. It was organised by the School of Advanced Science, VIT and Royal Society of Chemistry, U.K.

In his inaugural address, Prof. Grubbs, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2005, said the fundamental understanding of science should be evoked and translated into useful and important applications.

G. Viswanathan, chancellor, VIT, said of the 993 universities in India, VIT had the most number of research paper publications in Scopus indexed journals. He added that faculty members were striving to get more patents in various fields.

The three-day conference comprises plenary lectures, talks and poster presentations. Speakers from various countries including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Russia, Japan, China and Indonesia will take part. More than 500 delegates from academia and industry willpresent research papers at the conference.

Kadhambari S. Viswanathan, assistant vice president, VIT, Dominic Tildesley from University of Southampton, U.K. and Thomas J. Colacot from Millipore Sigma, USA spoke at the event.

