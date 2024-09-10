ADVERTISEMENT

Nobel laureate Barry Marshall to discuss discovery of H. pylori bacterium in gastroenterology webinar

Published - September 10, 2024 07:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Nobel Laureate Professor Dr. Barry Marshall will deliver a lecture on his ground-breaking discovery of the Helicobacter pylori bacterium during an international webinar on gastroenterology. Organised by MedIndia Hospitals, Chennai, the webinar will be held from 5 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. on September 25. Prof. Marshall’s work has led to one of the most significant shifts in medical understanding in the past 50 years, challenging the longstanding belief that gastric disorders were purely physiological rather than infectious. Professor T.S. Chandrasekar, chairman and chief gastroenterologist, MedIndia Hospitals, will also serve as the expert moderator for this session.

