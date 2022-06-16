No water worries for Chennai this year

Storage in Red Hills, Chembarambakkam reservoirs touches 90%

Two major reservoirs, which are vital for city’s drinking water supply, are filling up fast though northeast monsoon is months away.

The storage in the Red Hills and Chembarambakkam reservoirs reached 90% on Thursday. This can sustain water supply to the city for seven months. Officials of the Water Resources Department said both the reservoirs have not had such storage during this time of the year for some years now. On June 16 last year, the storage was 75%-80% in both the reservoirs.

The steady flow of Krishna water from Andhra Pradesh to Poondi reservoir since May 8 has helped augment the storage. The department has been transferring water from Poondi to Red Hills and Chembarambakkam reservoirs.

In little more than a month, the city has received nearly 1.92 tmcft. of Krishna water. Such quick realisation of water from Andhra Pradesh was possible because of steady inflow of up to 600 cusecs.

The flow of rainwater through the Kandaleru-Poondi canal added to the storage. “We have sought water release till September. We will decide on making a request to Andhra Pradesh to suspend the supply depending on the storage in the reservoirs in a few weeks,” said an official.

At present, the water supply in the city is maintained at 1,001 million litres daily. Of this, about 960 mld goes to domestic consumers, including in added areas and about 410 cusecs is drawn for this.

However, the storage in Poondi reservoir is 28%. This is likely to improve as the reservoir gets heavy inflow from various rivers, including the Kosasthalaiyar, in Tiruvallur district, during northeast monsoon, an official said.

The five reservoirs, including Thervoy Kandigai Kannankottai, have a combined storage of 7.8 tmcft, which is nearly 67% of the capacity as on Thursday. On June 16, the combined storage stood at nearly 56%.