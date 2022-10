No water supply in southern parts of Chennai on October 29, 30

The Hindu Bureau October 27, 2022 19:57 IST

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will suspend water supply in Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur areas from 9 a.m. on Saturday to 9 a.m. on Sunday owing to maintenance work in Nemmeli desalination plant.

According to a press release, the residents in Adyar, Velachery, Besant Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Perungudi, Injambakkam, Neelankarai and Sholinganallur have been requested to store adequate quantity of water. Residents have been asked to contact the area engineers for mobile water supply on Saturday and Sunday.

Residents of Adyar, Velachery, Besant Nagar and Thiruvanmiyur have can call area engineer 13 (Adyar) (ph: 8144930913); Kottivakkam, Palavakkam and Perungudi area engineer 14 (Perungudi) (8144930914); Injambakkam, Neelangarai and Sholinganallur area engineer 15 (Sholinganallur) (8144930915) for mobile water supply, the release said.