No water supply in some areas of Chennai for 48 hours

Maintenance work is being taken up on a distribution pipeline at Purusawalakm

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has said there will be no water supply in some areas of the city on from 10.30 a.m. on May 27 to 10.30 a.m. on May 29 in view of the maintenance work planned at a distribution pipeline on Valliammal Street in Purasawalkam.

A press release said the areas to be affected are Vepery, Periamet, Park Town, Chintadripet, Egmore, Kondithope, Sowcarpet, Seven Wells, George Town, Broadway, Perambur, Pudupet, Pulianthope, Kellys, Nammalwarpet, Purasawalkam, Sembium, Otteri, Ayanavaram, Kilpauk Garden, Chetpet, T.P. Chathiram, Villivakkam and Triplicane.

Residents may store sufficient quantity of water in advance. They may contact Area Engineers on phone numbers 8144930905, 8144930906, 8144930908, and 8144930909 for mobile water supply.