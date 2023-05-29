ADVERTISEMENT

No water supply in parts of north Chennai on May 31

May 29, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of parts of north Chennai will not receive water supply on May 31 as work is set to be carried out to interconnect pipelines on Konnur High Road, Ayanavaram.

A press release from Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board said Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Pulianthope, Pattalam and surrounding areas falling under zones 4, 5 and 6 will not get piped water supply from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 31 as Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. will interconnect drinking water pipeline on Konnur High Road. Besides storing additional water in advance, residents may also opt for paid tanker water supply by booking online. The water board will provide street water supply in unserved streets.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US