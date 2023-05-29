No water supply in parts of north Chennai on May 31

May 29, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Residents of parts of north Chennai will not receive water supply on May 31 as work is set to be carried out to interconnect pipelines on Konnur High Road, Ayanavaram.

A press release from Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board said Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Pulianthope, Pattalam and surrounding areas falling under zones 4, 5 and 6 will not get piped water supply from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 31 as Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. will interconnect drinking water pipeline on Konnur High Road. Besides storing additional water in advance, residents may also opt for paid tanker water supply by booking online. The water board will provide street water supply in unserved streets.