No water supply for two days in southern areas of Chennai

CHENNAI

23 September 2021 01:32 IST

Maintenance work planned at Nemmeli

Areas in south Chennai will not receive water supply on Friday and Saturday as Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has scheduled to take up maintenance work at the Nemmeli desalination plant.

A press release said the water treatment activities at the plant will be stopped from 6 a.m. on September 24 to 10 a.m. on September 25. Water supply to Adyar, Velachery, Besant Nagar, Sholinganallur, Injambakkam., Neelankarai, Kottivakkam, Perungudi, Palavakkam, Thiruvanmiyur, Mandaveli and Mylapore will be stopped on the two days.

Consumers may store sufficient quantity of water in advance. They may contact the respective area engineers for tanker water supply for urgent requirements. The telephone numbers are: Area Engineer-IX – 8144930909 (Mandaveli and Mylapore); Area Engineer, XIII – 8144930913 (Adyar, Velachery, Besant Nagar, and Thiruvanmiyur); Area Engineer XIV –8144930914 (Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, and Perungudi) and Area Engineer XV - 8144930915 (Enjambakkam, Neelankarai, Sholinganallur).

