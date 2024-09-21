ADVERTISEMENT

No water supply for areas under Teynampet and Adyar zones for two days

Published - September 21, 2024 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Localities falling under Teynampet and Adyar zones will not receive piped water supply for two days from September 24. This is to enable Chennai Metro Rail Limited to take up work to interconnect pipeline on Ramakrishna Mutt Road, Mandaveli.

A press release from Chennai Metrowater said areas, such as Triplicane, Royapettah, Mylapore, Nandanam, Mandaveli and R.A.Puram, falling under zones 9 and 13 will not receive water supply between 9 a.m. on September 24 and 4 a.m. on September 26. Water supply from MRC distribution station would be suspended.

Residents may store water in advance and book water tankers for emergency needs. They may also contact Metrowater at 044-45674567 for details.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US