GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No water supply for areas under Teynampet and Adyar zones for two days

Published - September 21, 2024 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Localities falling under Teynampet and Adyar zones will not receive piped water supply for two days from September 24. This is to enable Chennai Metro Rail Limited to take up work to interconnect pipeline on Ramakrishna Mutt Road, Mandaveli.

A press release from Chennai Metrowater said areas, such as Triplicane, Royapettah, Mylapore, Nandanam, Mandaveli and R.A.Puram, falling under zones 9 and 13 will not receive water supply between 9 a.m. on September 24 and 4 a.m. on September 26. Water supply from MRC distribution station would be suspended.

Residents may store water in advance and book water tankers for emergency needs. They may also contact Metrowater at 044-45674567 for details.

Published - September 21, 2024 07:43 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.