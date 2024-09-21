No water supply for areas under Teynampet and Adyar zones for two days

Localities falling under Teynampet and Adyar zones will not receive piped water supply for two days from September 24. This is to enable Chennai Metro Rail Limited to take up work to interconnect pipeline on Ramakrishna Mutt Road, Mandaveli.

A press release from Chennai Metrowater said areas, such as Triplicane, Royapettah, Mylapore, Nandanam, Mandaveli and R.A.Puram, falling under zones 9 and 13 will not receive water supply between 9 a.m. on September 24 and 4 a.m. on September 26. Water supply from MRC distribution station would be suspended.

Residents may store water in advance and book water tankers for emergency needs. They may also contact Metrowater at 044-45674567 for details.