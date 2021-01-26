No vaccination likely on Sundays

The Health Department is reviewing its COVID-19 vaccination schedule and considering revising its strategy since it is expected to be a long-term exercise. Among the revisions that are being considered is halting the vaccination on Sundays.
Senior health officials said on two Sundays, the session sites were open, but the attendance was minimal. On one Sunday, it was 3,000-odd and the other Sunday, around 2,500 people turned up.
“There seems to be a reluctance to come forward on Sundays for vaccination. Also, with this weekend, we will be conducting the pulse polio campaign, so we decided to suspend the COVID-19 vaccination for January 31. There is also a proposal to conduct the vaccination session for six days a week, instead of the seven days we are doing now,” Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said.
“The vaccination has been steady in Tamil Nadu. People are coming slowly... Our health leaders have also taken the vaccines in order to infuse confidence... We, however, need to periodically review our strategy and re-strategise, if necessary,” he added. “Since there are dedicated staff attached to the session sites, and the flow of people is not significant on Sundays, we are considering giving a day’s break,” he said.
