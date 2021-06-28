No vaccination camps in Chennai on June 28, 2021 as civic body runs out of stock

Chennai has utilised all the supplies it had received four days ago, say officials

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will not conduct any vaccination camp on June 28 as it ran out of vaccine doses by June 27.

The website, recently launched by the GCC for booking slots, had a notification on June 27 evening that read, “No vaccination camps organised tomorrow.” Nor did the GCC publish the list of vaccination centres and doses available at each centre for June 28, which it does daily. Senior officials of the GCC said the city had utilised all the supplies it had received four days ago. “Once we get the data from all the centres on doses administered today [June 27], we will know if any of the centres has any little stock left. Some urban community health centres may have a few hundred doses left, which will be administered to those walking in tomorrow [June 28],” an official said. Sources said a special drive planned for advocates and staff of the Madras High Court, which is to be inaugurated by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee, will, however, be conducted on June 28.

The GCC has been carrying out vaccination through 45 vaccination centres and 19 urban community health centres, besides outreach inoculation at markets and other places. On June 25, the city administered 39,366 doses, the second highest number of doses since vaccination began.

Highlighting that the GCC was vaccinating at a high rate as shown by the 39,366 doses administered on June 25, GCC Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the civic body would resume vaccination at a similar speed once the supplies arrived.

The State faced an acute shortage at the start of June, following which the situation improved. Asked whether the remaining districts were also facing a similar shortage for June 28, a senior official of the Medical and Family Welfare Department said that while the State was running out of stock, the availability of doses in all districts would be known only late on Sunday after the number of doses administrated during the day was available.

The total number of doses administered across the State came down from 3,72,618 doses on June 26 to just 89,402 on June 27.