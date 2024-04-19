GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

No untoward incidents reported in city on election day, says Chennai Police Commissioner

He went around the city and inspected the bandobust arrangements in polling stations

April 19, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

R Sivaraman
R. Sivaraman
Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Raj Rathore inspecting a polling both in the city on Friday.

Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Raj Rathore inspecting a polling both in the city on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

The polling was peaceful and no untoward incident was reported, said the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, after inspecting bandobust arrangements at several polling stations on Friday.

Later, talking to mediapersons, he said the three Lok Sabha constituencies in Chennai district and a few Assembly segments from Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts – altogether 24 – came under the jurisdiction of the GCP. Mr. Rathore said: “No law and order issue reported was reported. Everything proceeded smoothly and peacefully.” 

“We made elaborate security arrangements in 1,196 polling stations, at over 5,000 polling booths at those stations, and 898 vulnerable booths. Apart from that, we arranged the deployment of personnel outside the polling stations considering the locations’ history of incidents and other trouble-prone areas. Pickets were put up in 69 places”, Mr. Rathore said.

Mr. Rathore added that 400 mobile teams of police personnel were patrolling the city in addition to the Assistant Commissioners, and officers. He said over a thousand vehicles were out on patrol duty. As many as 20,000 personnel were doing round-the-clock duty for election-related bandobust. “We have put in place a system of multiple-layer bandobust from the morning of election day to ensure hassle-free arrival of voters. We will continue this until the last vote is polled,” he said.

Four-layer security

Mr. Rathore also said four-layer security would be provided to three counting centres – Loyola College, Anna University, and Queen Mary’s college.

He added that the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) would guard the inner area of counting centres, while the Tamil Nadu Special Police and the Armed Reserve Police would guard the outer perimeter. With the local police personnel deployed outside the premises of counting centres, the four-layer security arrangement will be in place for 45 days until counting day.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.