No traffic accident this

What the police thought was a fatality due to a road traffic accident, turned out to be suicide by an autorickshaw driver, further investigations revealed.
According to police, the victim Raju, 70, of Mehta Nagar, Kundrathur, was crushed to death by a speeding multi-axle truck while he was crossing the Kundrathur-Anakaputhur road to have tea from a shop located on the other side. Initially, the case was treated as a traffic fatality. But later, police personnel of the traffic investigation team, Poonamallee, scrutinised CCTV footage and came to the conclusion that the victim, Raju hd walked across the road and laid down in front of the wheels of a speeding truck. The reason behind his taking the extreme decision was not immediately known.
Those with suicidal tendencies can contact the State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.
