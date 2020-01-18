No toilets, drinking water facility at this terminus

The bus terminus at the Besant Nagar First Avenue is kept spic and span. But, it is the easily the most neglected one across the city. The spacious terminus lacks toilets. With no toilets available, commuters relieve themselves wherever possible.

The walls of Besant Nagar Community Hall at the intersection of Besant Nagar First and Second Avenue has become a public urination compound wall, a commuter, and a long-time resident of Besant Nagar, said.

Toilets aside, the sprawling bus terminus has no provision for drinking water, he pointed out.

Besides, the commuters have to be careful when they alight from or wait to board a route number bus. Of late, the terminus (Private Area) has become a thoroughfare for the cyclists, who traverse at a good speed.

On Monday afternoon, a school boy riding a geared cycle at a high speed hit a youngster. In the impact, the school boy fell from the cycle. Luckily, the cyclist nor the youngster wasn’t injured.

The crew of the route numbers and the staff remained a mute spectator. In a few minutes time, a host of cyclists were seen negotiating through the terminus.

Besides, the commuters have requested the MTC to increase the frequency of the existing route numbers.

At present, 29C, 23C, 5E, and 47 plies from the terminus to Perambur, Ayanavaram, Vadapalani and Villivakkam.

“ The frequency of route numbers 23C and 29C should be increased. Recently, I waited for nearly half-an-hour at Adyar Depot to board 23C (Besant Nagar and Thiruvanmiyur) to go to Purasawalkam. I boarded 29C and walked from Kilpauk Medical College to Gangadeeswarar Koil Street, Purasawalkam. The frequency of the route number 29C used to be very regular. Now, it has reduced drastically,” L. Venkatesh, a commuter, and a resident of Besant Nagar, said.

S.Venugopalan, a resident of Vannandurai, says, “ Over the years, route numbers to Chennai Central such as 4G and 4C, and Tollgate 6A has been discontinued.

“ Many people from Besant Nagar go to North Chennai on work. I have written many letters to MTC to introduce buses to areas in north Chennai.”

E. Lakshmanan, a senior-citizen, says, “ The services of the route numbers 23C, 47 and 29C should be increased. To add to the woes of the commuters, the routes of route numbers 47A, 23C, and 29C, which was plying from the Besant Nagar bus terminus has been extended till Thiruvanmiyur bus terminus. At times, the commuters have to go to Adyar Depot bus stop and board these route numbers. Besides, steps should be taken to re-introduce 6A, and 23A plying from and through Besant Nagar bus terminus.”