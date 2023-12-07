ADVERTISEMENT

No threat from Red Hills reservoir as bund is intact: T.N. Minister Duraimurugan

December 07, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

A portion of the parapet wall of the inspection track over the dam was damaged during the heavy rains caused by Cyclone Michaung, but the bund is not damaged and the reservoir is safe, the Minister said

The Hindu Bureau

The Red Hills reservoir, one of the major reservoirs feeding Chennai’s drinking water needs, does not face any threat as the bund is intact, according to the Water Resources Department.

A portion of the parapet wall of the inspection track over the dam was damaged during the heavy rains caused by Cyclone Michaung. The portion of the wall that was damaged is nine feet above the maximum water level.

Officials said the bund is safe to store water in the reservoir. The water body has 3,012 million cubic feet of water, which is 91% of its capacity as on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The water discharge from the reservoir has been reduced to about 289 cubic feet per second on Thursday following a dip in inflow and rainfall.

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan visited the lake along with WRD and Tiruvallur district administration officials on Thursday. Mr. Duraimurugan said the bund was not damaged. Residents in the neighbourhood do not have to fear any inundation as the lake will not be affected. The storage level is being managed well, he said.

