No takers for tenders to run share cabs from Metro stations

Commuters will have to wait a bit longer before they can hail a share car or auto from Metro stations.
According to Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) officials, tenders were invited sometime ago for operating share cars for the phase I project with 32 stations.
So far, there have been no takers.
“We think one or two contract conditions, like for instance, the number of years of contract, have to be modified only after which some companies may show interest. We understand that in the present situation, with many firms facing losses owing to COVID-19, they think they may not be able to survive. If that is changed a little, we can surely find a firm soon,” a source said.
In the interim, CMRL is looking at allowing Ola or Uber kiosks outside the stations.
“We want passengers to have at least some option to reach home after they exit our stations. While the youth can easily use the app and book a cab, senior citizens may need help,” said an official.
“Unless the last mile connectivity resumes, we cannot expect a good increase in ridership,” another official said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath