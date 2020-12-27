No takers for tenders to run share cabs from Metro stations

Sources say CMRL may have to tweak terms of contract

Commuters will have to wait a bit longer before they can hail a share car or auto from Metro stations.

According to Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) officials, tenders were invited sometime ago for operating share cars for the phase I project with 32 stations.

So far, there have been no takers.

“We think one or two contract conditions, like for instance, the number of years of contract, have to be modified only after which some companies may show interest. We understand that in the present situation, with many firms facing losses owing to COVID-19, they think they may not be able to survive. If that is changed a little, we can surely find a firm soon,” a source said.

In the interim, CMRL is looking at allowing Ola or Uber kiosks outside the stations.

“We want passengers to have at least some option to reach home after they exit our stations. While the youth can easily use the app and book a cab, senior citizens may need help,” said an official.

“Unless the last mile connectivity resumes, we cannot expect a good increase in ridership,” another official said.