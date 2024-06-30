No takers for operating drones to spray chemicals over waterbodies to control mosquito breeding, say GCC officials

Though multiple tenders have been issued, no bidder has come forward to operate drones for spraying chemicals to control mosquito breeding in waterbodies across Chennai, Health Department officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) said recently. This was clarified after Mayor R. Priya noted that six drones of the Corporation were lying unused, during a review meeting at the Amma Maligai, Ripon Buildings.

The City Health Officer M. Jagadeesan explained that the effectiveness of drone fumigation was limited since waterbodies in the city were flowing and not static. The chemicals sprayed on them would get washed away.

A tender was floated before the Model Code of Conduct came into force and two were floated after, but none had taken part, according to officials.

Further, sources in the GCC added that the rates were too low, which was why there were no bidders and a 5% increase may attract few takers.

Field survey

Ms. Priya emphasised the need for comprehensive field surveys in all zones to identify mosquito breeding sites and take appropriate measures to eliminate them.

According to a release from the GCC, mosquito eradication efforts were currently being undertaken by 3,278 workers, including 908 permanent and 2,406 contract workers. These workers were divided into 2,174 sub-circles to cover the areas under the Chennai Corporation.

The city employed 323 sprayers, 54 power sprayers, 156 battery-powered sprayers, 225 hand-operated foggers, two mini foggers, and 65 vehicle-mounted foggers for mosquito control. In 200 wards, 400 workers were assigned, with two sprayers per ward, to target mosquito larvae in rainwater drains. Each worker covered 1 km per day, ensuring weekly spraying.

Additionally, 128 personnel were tasked with spraying mosquito repellents along waterways, covering 64 km daily. Mosquito eradication in slum areas, parks, and roads was conducted using fumigation machines twice daily, from 6 a.m. to 7.30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 7. 30 p.m., the release added.

Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan, Deputy Mayor M. Magesh Kumar, Chairman of Standing Committee (Public Health) G. Shanthakumari and many officials were present at the meeting.