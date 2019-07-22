No takers for Master’s programmein Tamil dept. of Dravidian varsity

The Tamil Department of Dravidian University has not received even one application for its Master’s programme this year. The department has a sanctioned intake of 20 students.

The university was set up in Kuppam in 1997, with the support of all the four southern States - erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala - to promote the Dravidian languages.

At the postgraduate level, language departments offer dedicated Masters’, M.Phil and Ph.D programmes. A student’s education from MA till Ph.D in the languages is funded by the respective States.

The Tamil Department, which was started in 2005, has four faculty, including the head of the department. “The State government began providing full scholarship to students covering their board and lodging fees. In Ph.D programme, we have six full-time students and seven part-time candidates. In M.Phil we have one part-time student,” said T. Vishnukumaran, head in-charge.

The department has completed research to the tune of over ₹10.25 crore so far in Tamil language. “In the last few years, however, very few students have shown interest,” said Dr. Vishnukumaran.

The MA Language and Translation Studies had six candidates last year and the year earlier, nine students were admitted. This year only one candidate appeared for the entrance test but he did not join the course,” said G. Mariappan, an assistant professor in the department.

“There are job opportunities for graduates. Sixty of our students are working as translators. Some of them are in Central University and we have Presidential award winners. But there is little awareness about the programme,” Mr. Vishnukumaran said.

The department also offers a one-year diploma course and six months certificate courses, each with an intake of 20 students. The Tamil Development and Information Department secretary R. Venkatesan is listed as the State’s representative on the university’s executive council.

Central University in Tiruvarur had conducted a second round of entrance test for admission. The State’s representative could recommend a similar move by the Dravidian University, the faculty here said.

Minister for Tamil Language K. Pandiarajan, when apprised of the issue, said he would look into it.