The Greater Chennai Corporation has not conducted a survey of shops operating on the Marina Beach in Teynampet Zone (IX) recently, according to civic body officials.

A representative from one of the eight associations of street hawkers and shopowners at the beach claimed that the number of shops has increased significantly, with over 2,000 outlets now active between the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Triumph of Labour. He noted an increase from three associations to eight since 2004.

“Of the total number of shopkeepers, approximately 400 vendors still do not possess temporary identity cards. Only a few have permanent IDs and are awaiting Corporation’s response to their applications,” he said. “Fishermen turn to vending during lean fishing seasons, further resulting in swelling numbers.”

Vamsi Krishna, an architect, said this is an unorganised sector that has been a crowd-puller over the years, but the quality of food has been in question. Determining the number of shops, registering and keeping regular tabs on them may help in controlling food adulteration issues. “A vada pav in a Mumbai stall has given me a stomach ache, but schezwan noodles at the Marina [beach] hasn’t. This could be individualistic and the stalls do help the people of low income group. I take my daughter there regularly and we find that garbage issues are persistent even when there are several bins in place, as there are no strict rules. But, a system could curb its rapid expansion,” he added.

An official from Teynampet Zone confirmed that no survey was conducted recently, hindering the issuance and tracking of ID cards. He stated that they would act upon the directives from higher authorities. He further stated that there were court cases involved in relation to several of these outlets, so eviction has been stalled.

Stipend requested

An association member, requesting anonymity, said that 450 shops were instructed to temporarily relocate from a 1,000-metre stretch on September 25 without prior notice. Another shopkeeper alleged that owing to increasing congestion at the new spot beyond the lighthouse area, and fearing friction that may occur with pre-existing outlets, many refrained from moving to the temporary spot.

Both shopkeepers requested a stipend until they resumed business after the Indian Air Force’s airshow scheduled on October 6.

“We were asked to relocate temporarily due to security concerns until October 7 and resume work at our usual spots from October 8,” they stated. “A stipend would support daily wagers affected by the sudden move.”

The matter will be forwarded to the Chennai Corporation’s Revenue Department for consideration, the official in the Zone responded.

