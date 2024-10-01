GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No survey yet of vendors on Marina Beach, many left with no ID cards

An official from Teynampet Zone confirmed that no survey was conducted recently, hindering the issuance and tracking of ID cards. He stated that actions will follow directives from higher authorities

Published - October 01, 2024 01:58 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation has not conducted a survey of shops operating on the Marina Beach in Teynampet Zone (IX) recently, according to civic body officials.

A representative from one of the eight associations of street hawkers and shopowners at the beach claimed that the number of shops has increased significantly, with over 2,000 outlets now active between the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Triumph of Labour. He noted an increase from three associations to eight since 2004.

“Of the total number of shopkeepers, approximately 400 vendors still do not possess temporary identity cards. Only a few have permanent IDs and are awaiting Corporation’s response to their applications,” he said. “Fishermen turn to vending during lean fishing seasons, further resulting in swelling numbers.”

Vamsi Krishna, an architect, said this is an unorganised sector that has been a crowd-puller over the years, but the quality of food has been in question. Determining the number of shops, registering and keeping regular tabs on them may help in controlling food adulteration issues. “A vada pav in a Mumbai stall has given me a stomach ache, but schezwan noodles at the Marina [beach] hasn’t. This could be individualistic and the stalls do help the people of low income group. I take my daughter there regularly and we find that garbage issues are persistent even when there are several bins in place, as there are no strict rules. But, a system could curb its rapid expansion,” he added.

An official from Teynampet Zone confirmed that no survey was conducted recently, hindering the issuance and tracking of ID cards. He stated that they would act upon the directives from higher authorities. He further stated that there were court cases involved in relation to several of these outlets, so eviction has been stalled.

Stipend requested

An association member, requesting anonymity, said that 450 shops were instructed to temporarily relocate from a 1,000-metre stretch on September 25 without prior notice. Another shopkeeper alleged that owing to increasing congestion at the new spot beyond the lighthouse area, and fearing friction that may occur with pre-existing outlets, many refrained from moving to the temporary spot.

Both shopkeepers requested a stipend until they resumed business after the Indian Air Force’s airshow scheduled on October 6.

“We were asked to relocate temporarily due to security concerns until October 7 and resume work at our usual spots from October 8,” they stated. “A stipend would support daily wagers affected by the sudden move.”

The matter will be forwarded to the Chennai Corporation’s Revenue Department for consideration, the official in the Zone responded.

Published - October 01, 2024 01:58 am IST

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.