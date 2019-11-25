No surprises in CAT paper format this year

Approximately 7,000 aspirants in the city took the Common Admission Test (CAT) to apply for management programmes in 1,200 business schools in the country.

The test, held in over 150 cities in the country, was conducted this year by the Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode.

There were no surprises in the paper format, but coaching centres have received varied responses regarding the toughness of sections.

A student who took the test in the first session on Sunday said he found the verbal ability and reading comprehension sections easier than the quantitative ability and data interpretation and logical reasoning sections.

Analyst Gautam Bawa of Career Launcher said an overall raw score of around 157 to 169 could earn a student 99 percentile in CAT 2019.

“This year, the verbal was difficult in general. In the second slot, data interpretation was tough,” said Aravind Mantry of TIME, a city-based coaching centre.

CAT results will be published in mid-January.