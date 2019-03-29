‘No substance to charge that railways favours North Indians’

All the din created over the Southern Railway having preferred North Indians over South Indians during a 2014 recruitment process died down on Thursday with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) giving a clean chit to the railway officials and the Madras High Court closing a case pending for the last five years.

Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira disposed of a writ petition filed by an unsuccessful candidate seeking a CBI inquiry into the “job scam” after recording the submissions of the investigating agency that it had closed the case after not finding any substance in the allegations levelled by the petitioner against railways officials.

Special Public Prosecutor for CBI cases K. Srinivasan told the court that a closure report was yet to be served on the petitioner and that it would be served at the earliest. After recording his submission, the judge said that the petitioner could work out his remedy as provided under law after receiving the closure report.

During the course of hearing, Southern Railway counsel P.T. Ramkumar told the court that the issue in question was related to an employment notification issued on September 21, 2013, for filling up 5,450 vacancies in various cadre in Southern Railway as well as the Integral Coach Factory (ICF).

Massive response

The response to the notification was tremendous and as many as 16,94,729 applications were received from across the country. However, on scrutiny, the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of the Southern Railway, chaired by Jagadish Alagar of Tamil Nadu, found that only 11,25,405 applicants were eligible to apply for the posts.

Providing a further breakup, the counsel said, a total of 3,13,821 applications were received from Tamil Nadu and of them, 2,17,556 were found to be eligible to apply for the jobs. Nevertheless, when it came to appearing for the written examination, only 30% of applicants from Tamil Nadu attended the examinations.

The RRC shortlisted 12,265 candidates. Of them, 7,598 (62%) were from South India, 3,096 were from East India, 1,099 were from West India, 448 were from North India and 24 from Central India. The present petitioner, who had approached the court seeking a CBI probe, had scored only 4.33 out of 100 marks in the written examination, the counsel said.

He also submitted that in a detailed counter affidavit filed in response to the present petition, the chairperson of RRC had clearly stated that there was “no basis in attaching regional bias on this issue... All allegations levelled by the petitioner are baseless, and hence the petition is liable to be dismissed.”

Mr. Alagar had also said: “The petitioner had added the word ‘scam’ most injudiciously and filed the present proceedings with the only intent to sabotage the entire recruitment process.”