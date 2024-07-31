‘No structured policy available for protecting creative economy in Tamil Nadu’

While the United Kingdom has creative clusters to promote and create jobs, the creative economy in southern States in the country, particularly Tamil Nadu does not have any creative economy policy, said Janaka Pushpanathan, South India Director of British Council, while participating in the panel discussion on Tamil Nadu Women’s Summit organised by The Hindu at the ITC Grand Chola, Guindy, on Tuesday.

Speaking in the panel discussion on ‘Driving Inclusion and Diversity through creative economy’, she talked about the Durga Puja festival creating a business value of ₹32,370 crore, in West Bengal. The value was 2.58% of the Gross Domestic Product of West Bengal, she said.

Rules not enough

The diversity and inclusivity of women could be created only through ethos of an organisation and not by just having rules, said Savitha Kesav Jagadeesan, senior resident partner of Kochar and Co.

In the session moderated by historian V. Sriram, she also explained about the poor intellectual property protection rights for the flourishing of a creative economy — though a lot of awareness is available, it lacks in enforcement.

Citing her experience of learning ‘silambam’ where she was the only woman in a batch of 40 male students, Aishwarya Manivannan, Founder and Creative Director of Maisha Studio, said diversity and inclusivity is like nature which embraces one and all. She said creative economy is present in all fields but is not structured in the organised economy.

Storyteller and author Janaki Sabesh said monetisation is a tough task in creative economy, but the presence of various social media has helped to monetise creative works as there is a large audience to listen to a good story.

The Hindu’s Tamil Nadu Women’s Summit 2024, was held in association with Guidance Tamil Nadu. The summit is powered by Naga Foods in association with Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, KBR India and Indian Bank. Prestige, VFS Global, KPL, Port of Chennai and United India Insurance are the associate partners. Other partners include, Grundfos (sustainability partner); Apollo Pro Health ( Healthcare Partner) Chennai Metro Rail (mobility); Nippon Paint (colour); ITC Mangaldeep (fragrance); Confederation of Indian Industry & CII Indian Women Network (industry); CREDAI Chennai (real estate industry); and Puthiyathalaimurai TV (television partner).