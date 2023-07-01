ADVERTISEMENT

No special tickets for Pournami darshan at Tiruvannamalai temple: Minister

July 01, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P. K. Sekarbabu on Saturday announced that the system of special tickets for darshan on Pournami days at the Arunachaleswarar temple has been stopped. Pournami darshan starts on Sunday evening, July 2 this month.

The temple authorities used to collect ₹50 per special ticket on full moon days, including Karthikai Deepam. During Pournami, the temple gets around 2 - 3 lakh devotees bringing an annual income of ₹1.32 crore.

However, the special darshan system was being dropped, he said and added that separate arrangements have been made for darshan for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and expectant mothers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The department had also written to Southern Railway requesting it to run special trains to Tiruvannamalai for devotees to reach for Pournami darshan, Mr. Sekarbabu added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US