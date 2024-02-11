No shortage of bus services from Kilambakkam terminus: Transport Minister

February 11, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Chennai

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar denied the allegations about inadequate bus services at the newly opened bus terminus.

After inspecting the omni bus idle parking bay at Mudichur, accompanied by Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, at the Kilambakkam bus terminus on Sunday, he said the government operated 1,746 buses on Saturday against the normal operation of 1,097. Special buses were being pressed into service on weekends and on festival days.

He inspected the terminus after a protest was carried out by a section of passengers on Saturday night too. He said 400 State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), and 1,346 buses of other State transport corporations were operated to Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam and Thiruvannamalai on Saturday. On Friday, 1,592 buses including special buses were operated against the normal operation of 1,097 buses.

The Minister said the MTC had been operating regular bus services during night time. Previously, services were suspended between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. when the long distance buses were operated from Koyambedu.

He also said the omni buses were allowed to take passengers only at two places - Porur and Surapet toll plazas -as per the orders of the court on February 9. The department has proposed to file an affidavit in the Madras High Court regarding this on Monday.

Mr. Sekarbabu said the omni bus idle parking yard would be ready by April. Economy restaurants would be opened soon. He also pointed out that the State government allotted ₹20 crore to the Southern Railway for setting up a halt railway station which would be completed in six months time. A sky walk would also be commissioned for linking the railway station to the bus terminus, he added.

