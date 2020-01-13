No right turn at Cenotaph Road, K.B. Dasan Road junctions

Confusion prevailed among motorists at Anna Salai-Cenotaph Road and Anna Salai- K.B. Dasan Road junctions on Sunday evening after the traffic police did not allow right turn and reverted to the old restrictions.

In October last year, the traffic police allowed right turn from these two junctions towards Teynampet on a trial basis.

However, the police claim that there were complaints about traffic pile-up on both these roads due to heavy flow of vehicles.

“Hence, from Saturday evening, we reverted to the old system. Vehicles cannot take a right turn at these junctions. We have put up barricades and we will guide the motorists on where to take the U turns,” said a police officer.

Due to this, vehicles from these two junctions have to go to Nandanam junction to take a U-turn. “This leads to a pile-up between Cenotaph junction and Nandanam junction. The traffic planning wing has to work out some alternative,” said a motorist.

A senior police officer said that as vehicles wait for the right turn at both these junctions, there is a heavy pile-up on the two stretches.

“Based on the feedback, we took the decision,” he said.