No respite from blistering heat for Tamil Nadu; Chennai continues to sizzle

June 02, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

For the second day in June, blistering heat tightened its grip over Tamil Nadu, and heatwave-like conditions swept through coastal and interior parts of the State.

On Friday, the mercury level soared to the day’s highest of 42.4 degrees Celsius in Chennai’s Meenambakkam. The city sweltered at 41.9 degrees Celsius, with the weather station in Nungambakkam recording a temperature that was four degrees Celsius above normal.

On Friday, Chennai Nungambakkam recorded the hottest day in June in the past decade. The maximum temperature had previously shot to 41.8 degrees Celsius on June 8 , 2014. On June 3, 1948, the mercury level had peaked to an all-time high of 43.3 degrees Celsius

Other places in the State that sizzled under the scorching sun include Tiruttani (41.3 degrees Celsius), Cuddalore and Vellore (40.3 degrees Celsius), and Puducherry (40.6 degrees Celsius).

Meteorologists noted that the same weather pattern would continue for three or four days in the State. There are prospects of light to moderate rain in one or two places in the State till June 6. Valparai and Coimbatore received mild rain till 5.30 p.m. on Friday.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said such hot weather would continue even till June 15. There would not be any sharp change in weather, and the temperature level would gradually drop.

Dry, strong northwesterlies had escalated the mercury level at many weather stations, including in Chennai. The first fortnight of June would be almost as hot as May in Chennai. The average temperature was around 37-38 degrees Celsius, Mr. Balachandran added.

Noting that a low pressure area was brewing in the Arabian Sea, he said the change in wind direction and onset of sea breeze quicker in coastal areas also depended on the location where the weather system would form.

Chennai is likely to see temperatures jump to 40-41 degrees Celsius till Sunday. The last time the mercury level shot to 42.7 degrees Celsius this year was on May 17 at Meenambakkam. In 2022, the maximum temperature in the city rose to 40.1 degrees Celsius on June 3.

The Meteorological Department has cautioned of hot and humid weather conditions in some parts of the State with temperatures hovering up to 41 degrees Celsius till Sunday. In Chennai, the night temperature may be around 30 degrees Celsius.