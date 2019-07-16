No relief yet on property tax front

Over 1.59 lakh residents and traders who own property in the city are expected to benefit from the announcement of Municipal Administration Minister S.P.Velumani in the Assembly last Monday regarding ‘reduction’ of property tax where the hike has exceeds 100% in the case of commercial buildings and 50% in the case of residential structures.

The State government revised the property tax rates, effective from the half-year period of April-September 2018. Many residents complained about a hike of more than 100%, pointing to the government order on the tax increase not exceeding 100%. Even after the announcement by the Minister on reduction of property tax in the Assembly, the State government is yet to issue any guidelines for resolving the issues relating to property tax increases faced by residents. According to estimates by civic officials, more than 1.59 lakh assessees are likely to have been asked to pay a tax higher than the 100% prescribed for commercial and 50% for residential properties.

‘Over 100% hike’

T. Nagar Residents' Association founding member V.S. Jayaraman said many residents have been asked to pay a revised tax of more than 100% and have requested the civic body to reduce the tax. Former Corporation floor leader V. Sukumar Babu said many commercial property owners have reported a steep increase in tax. "Business is dull. The property tax hike may lead to price rise," said Mr. Babu.

Many residents in added areas have reported a tax increase of more than 200%. So far, 7,000 property tax assessees have appealed to the Corporation.

Chennai Corporation collected a propety tax of ₹1,002 crore last year and is expected to collect ₹1,435 crore this year, including tax arrears. The civic body has collected ₹310 crore from April 1 to July 12. In the same period last year, the collection was just ₹195 crore. The highest tax collection was reported by the Teynampet zone in the period, with ₹56 crore collected till July 12. The collection was just ₹40 crore in the zone in the same period last year.

Chennai Corporation is yet to collect ₹1,123 crore this year as property tax from 12.19 lakh assessees in the city. Corporation officials said the tax went up for many residents because many of them did not know how to provide information in the property tax self-assessment form.