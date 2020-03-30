‘No red alert issued in Chennai’

CHENNAI The Chennai Corporation has clarified that it has not issued any red alert for COVID-19 in any area of the city.

According to a release, Chennai Corporation has asked residents in areas declared as containment zones not to panic. Corporation Commissioner G.Prakash on Sunday had released a list of localities that have reported COVID-19 positive cases.

Following misleading reports about such localities in the media, the civic body on Monday said the “containment zones were created for monitoring.”

Helpline opened

Minister for Fisheries D. Jayakumar on Monday inaugurated helpline 044-46122300 for persons on home quarantine in various parts of the city. “More than 20,000 people are on home quarantine in Chennai. The new facility has been created in Amma Maaligai to give counselling for persons on home quarantine. More than 23 medical professionals will answer calls of the residents on home quarantine, clearing doubts about COVID-19, monitoring their health condition, and checking the availability of food and water at home. The data collected will be used to help the residents on home quarantine,” said Mr. Jayakumar.

The Corporation also conducted a trial run of a vehicle to disinfect major stretches. "We will use lysol to disinfect stretches. Currently we have started trial run of one vehicle on the road," said an official.

Chennai Corporation officials also closed many establishments for failure to maintain personal distancing on the premises.

In Teynampet zone, ward 126, Santhome High Road, a super market was closed by Zonal officer and Health wing as the trader allowed crowding and did not follow the norms of physical distancing among customers.