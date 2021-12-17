Chennai

‘No public welfare schemes from DMK govt.’

No public welfare schemes have been implemented by the DMK government in the past several months, said BJP state president K.Annamalai on Thursday. He claimed that the State government is copying and implementing schemes of the Central government. He told journalists in Namakkal that the BJP’s alliance with the AIADMK contined to be strong.

Mr. Annamalai felt farmers protested against the farm laws due to lack of proper understanding.

He was hopeful that one day, farmers would themselves seek the farm laws and it would be implemented then. According to him, maintenance of law and order was poor in Tamil Nadu with the State invoking sedition charges and Goondas Act against sharing views on Twitter.


