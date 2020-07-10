‘No proposal to stop Shramik special trains from State’

The Southern Railway has denied any proposal to stop Shramik special trains being operated from the State. The denial comes in the wake of rumours on social media that Shramik special trains meant for migrant labourers have been stopped since the last train was operated to West Bengal on Thursday.
A senior official of Southern Railway denying the proposal to stop special trains said they were being operated only based on the requests of the various State governments to bring their stranded workers in the State.
While there were days when no special trains were operated due to lack of demands similar to the one on Friday, the Indian Railway has not given any orders to stop the Shramik special trains, he added.
The railway official said starting from May 6 when the first Shramik special train under the 'Back Home' mission was operated by the Chennai division from Katpadi junction to Hatia in Jharkhand, nearly two lakh stranded migrant labourers have been transported to different States during the past two months.
The railway official said a total of 134 Shramik special trains were operated till July 9, including 39 trains to Bihar, 21 to Uttar Pradesh, 17 to West Bengal, 17 to North Eastern states and 16 to Jharkhand. A total of 24 trains to different parts of the country were operated.
