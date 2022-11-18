No proposal to remove subsidy for electricity consumers with multiple connections through Aadhaar linking: Minister

November 18, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Chennai

With the Central government mandating the linking of Aadhaar card for any scheme that provides a subsidy, a section of consumers is worried that it would pave the way for the removal of 100 free units of power for those having multiple connections. Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji on Friday clarified that this would not happen.

Addressing the media after chairing a review meeting with senior officials of Tangedco, he said there was no proposal to remove the 100 units of free electricity for those having multiple connections through the linking of Aadhaar numbers with consumer numbers.

The linking exercise would be carried out to create a real-time database of the total number of consumers, the consumption pattern and the electricity supplied to the end point, for determining transmission loss and other details.

The Electricity Minister said the linking of Aadhaar card with the consumer number would be initiated by sending SMS to domestic consumers. However, electricity officials had found that a large number of domestic consumers had not carried out name change, for which a special camp was being proposed, he added.

Mr. Senthilbalaji said maintenance work, including increasing the height of pillar boxes, replacing old poles and installing changeover switches, had helped ensure that the city did not experience any power disruption during the recent rain. He congratulated the maintenance staff of the Electricity Department for executing the work.

