No prior CRZ clearances given for building groynes in Chengalpattu coast, says coastal zone authority

The Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) has informed the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal that no prior clearances were given for the construction of groynes in Chengalpattu coast.

In a petition filed by activist K. Saravanan against groynes and dumping of rocks along the shore at Thenpattinam, Vadapattinam, Kadalur, Pudupattinam, Thiruvidanthai, and Muttukadu villages in Chengalpattu district, the Bench had directed State authorities to file a report on the issue.

Subsequently, an assistant executive engineer and forest range officer made a field visit on April 26 and observed that except Muttukadu, where two groynes were built, the other places each had between five and seven separate groynes. Additionally, facilities such as net mending areas and auction halls were also constructed at these places.

The report said that the construction was carried out by the Fisheries Department, Chengalpattu district in response to the frequent representations from fisherfolk of the villages, seeking protection of the seashore and their residential settlements, and to provide landside facilities.

“It is to be noted that no prior CRZ [Coastal Regulation Zone] clearance or recommendations were issued by TNSCZMA for the aforementioned projects as per CRZ Notification, 2011,” the report concluded.

The petitioner, referring to an earlier judgement pertaining to damage to coastline by human-induced erosion by hard structures in Puducherry and Ennore, demanded action against the Fisheries Department and TNSCZMA for violating the orders delivered by the Bench on April 11, 2022.

In the verdict, the Bench noted that structures such as groynes and seawalls only transfer the problem of shoreline change and they must be replaced with softer options such as beach nourishment, sand bypassing, dune planting, offshore submerged reefs, etc.

The matter has been posted for hearing on July 23.

