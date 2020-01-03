No power supply

Power supply will be shut down for taking up maintenance work in five localities — St. Thomas Mount, Vyasarpadi, Ayyapakkam, Chembarambakkam and Sothuperumbedu — in the city on Saturday. There will be no power from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tangedco of Kancheepuram district would be suspending power supply on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for taking up emergency maintenance work at the 110/33-11 kv substation.
Power supply will be suspended in Kancheepuram urban and surrounding areas including Paliarmedu, Thirukaalimedu, Vellai Gate, Karaipettai, Kooram, Keezhambi, Thimmasamudhiram, and to villages attached to Veliyur substation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.