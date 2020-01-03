Chennai

No power supply

Power supply will be shut down for taking up maintenance work in five localities — St. Thomas Mount, Vyasarpadi, Ayyapakkam, Chembarambakkam and Sothuperumbedu — in the city on Saturday. There will be no power from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tangedco of Kancheepuram district would be suspending power supply on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for taking up emergency maintenance work at the 110/33-11 kv substation.

Power supply will be suspended in Kancheepuram urban and surrounding areas including Paliarmedu, Thirukaalimedu, Vellai Gate, Karaipettai, Kooram, Keezhambi, Thimmasamudhiram, and to villages attached to Veliyur substation.

