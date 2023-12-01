HamberMenu
No point of agreement reached on outsourcing T.N. CM’s Breakfast Scheme, clarifies Chennai Corporation

With the expansion of the Chief Minister’s breakfast programme to benefit all students from Classes I to V, a total of 65,030 students across 358 schools in the Greater Chennai Corporation are now set to receive breakfast from 35 kitchens, including Amma Canteens

December 01, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Students having breakfast at the Corporation Primary School in Madhavaram as part of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme.

Students having breakfast at the Corporation Primary School in Madhavaram as part of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Two days after the Council passed a resolution, the Greater Chennai Corporation clarified that no point of agreement was reached concerning the outsourcing of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme yet.

According to a press release, a proposal estimate for preparing and serving breakfast on a contractual basis was approved by the Council of the Greater Chennai Corporation on November 30 under the supervision of high-level officials, as part of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme.

The flagship project in the Greater Chennai Corporation was initiated, involving the daily preparation and service of breakfast in 37 schools under the supervision of a committee of high-level officials, the release said.

With the expansion of the Chief Minister’s breakfast programme to benefit all students from Classes I to V, a total of 65,030 students across 358 schools in the Greater Chennai Corporation are now set to receive daily breakfast from 35 kitchens, including Amma Canteens. “The process of preparing and serving breakfast is being carried out effectively under the supervision of senior officers,” the GCC stated.

Mayor R. Priya, while speaking about the proposal at the general council meeting on Wednesday, emphasised, “The scheme is being executed through contractors in all corporations in the State, except that of Chennai.”

Pattali Makkal Katchi president Anbumani Ramadoss expressed his concern in a statement posted on social media platform X, stating, “The Tamil Nadu government is holding on to the liquor business which should be run privately. However, they hand over the education services and food distribution which should be done by the government to the private sector... The breakfast scheme for the benefit of the students should not be privatised. The decision of the [Greater] Chennai Corporation should be withdrawn in this regard. I insist that the students studying in Chennai Corporation Schools should be provided food by the Corporation.”

