No place for rowdies in Chennai, says Police Commissioner

The city police have launched a ‘storming operation’ and are keeping tabs on 6,000 rowdies, seizing weapons and obtaining bonds from history-sheeters to keep the peace, Shankar Jiwal said

Chennai Police Commissioner, Shankar Jiwal, on Friday, said a series of steps have been taken to ensure the city is free of rowdies.

The city police have launched a 48-hour storming operation in the city following the direction of Director General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu, after a couple of beheading incidents were reported in the State.

Briefing reporters, Mr. Jiwal said, “We launched action against rowdies in the city two months ago. We are at it continuously. For instance, the Deputy Commissioner, Washermenpet, and his team rounded up 30 rowdies and sent them to jail for 63 days up to 123 days.”

Two days ago, the Deputy Commissioners of Police were told to intensify the drive against rowdies. “From Thursday, we have been conducting a storming operation for 48 hours. The city police has a list of 6,000 rowdies. Until 7 a.m today, 717 of them were intercepted and verified. Of these, 57 history-sheeters and 13 others who were involved in other criminal cases were secured,” Mr. Jiwal said.

In a few instances, weapons have been seized, and the police will book cases in connection with this. “We have seized 20 weapons. We will keep the rowdies under constant watch. This operation will continue,” he said.

The 6,000 rowdies in the city are categorised as A+, B and C. “A revision is being done on the list based on their recent criminal activities. After revision, we may know exact number in 10 days,” the police commissioner said.

Replying to a question on laxity in trial proceedings, he said, “We have intensified our effort to expedite trial proceedings. We have prepared a list of cases which are pending for more than five years or three years or in which the concerned investigation officer failed to appear. Based on that report, we are following these cases and giving priority.”

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has accorded sanction to constitute two special units to handle rowdy elements in the city and soon, they will be constituted under Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Police-level officers, he added.

Meanwhile, a press release from police headquarters said the police carried out a State-wide storming operation simultaneously across the State on Thursday night in which 870-odd criminals were subjected to verification and around 450 criminals were arrested. Of these, arrest warrants had been pending against as many as 181 persons. Police have obtained bonds from 420 history-sheeters for keeping peace.

In the storming operation, three country-made guns and 250 sickles were seized. The stringent action will continue against criminals who are involved in murders, the DGP warned.