No piped water supply to seven zones in Chennai on July 31

July 29, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Areas falling under zones 7 to 13 in Chennai will not receive piped water supply from 8 a.m. on July 31, 2023 to 8 a.m. on August 1, 2023, as distribution of water from the Chembarambakkam water treatment plant will be stopped. This is to enable the Water Resources Department to carry out repairs on the shutters of the Chembarambakkam reservoir.

According to a press release, areas in the zones of Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Alandur and Adyar will not receive piped water supply during this period.

Chennai Metrowater has requested residents to store water in advance and also book mobile water supply for any immediate needs. Chennai Metrowater will continue to supply street tanks and also provide free street tanker trips on Monday, July 31, 2023.

Besides many areas in the city, water distribution through pipelines to localities like Pammal, Pallavaram and Anakaputhur, falling under the Tambaram Corporation, will also be disrupted.