‘No pilgrimage for Annai Vailankanni shrine festival this year’

Pilgrims will also not be allowed to enter the temple at Besant Nagar

The annual festival of Annai Vailankanni shrine at Besant Nagar, which attracts thousands of devotees, will commence with the flag hoisting on Saturday.

This year, keeping in view the COVID-19 situation, all processions and pilgrimages stand cancelled and no one will be allowed to enter the shrine. The festive events will be confined to the premises, church authorities said.

Vincent Chinnadurai, rector and parish priest of the Anna Vailankanni Shrine, appealed to devotees to not to come to the shrine.

All proceedings including the flag hoisting and daily liturgical celebrations on novena days will be streamed live through Madha TV, Facebook and YouTube. On Saturday, Archbishop of Madras-Mylapore George Antonysamy will hoist the flag of Mother Mary. The annual festival will conclude with the flag’s lowering the flag at 5.30 p.m. on September 8.

Precautionary steps

City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal has sent a circular to all Deputy Commissioners to take precautionary steps in their respective areas as pilgrimages and other religious gatherings are not allowed.

The circular said people undertake pilgrimage from Flower Bazaar, Washermanpet, Royapuram, Tondiarpet, Thiruvottiyur, Madhavaram and Perambur. Since the public gathering has been cancelled this year, the officers concerned should monitor possible movement of procession and should contact the church authorities in their respective areas and ensure preventive action.

Deputy Commissioners have been advised to ensure law and order. “The church authorities have made an appeal to devotees. On our part, we will provide all bandobust arrangements around the shrine from Saturday morning,” Deputy Commissioner of Police V. Vikraman said.