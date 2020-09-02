No physical distancing on some Chennai buses on day two of service resumption

CHENNAI

Passengers say that since suburban rail services have not yet resumed, many more residents are travelling by bus

A day after MTC bus services resumed, passenger traffic improved on many routes, but physical distancing norms went for a toss on a few buses. The vehicles ran to full capacity, and some commuters were also seen standing as all the seats were occupied.

One such MTC bus (route 71 series) heading from Tirunindravur to Broadway and flouting physical distancing norms was spotted on Padi flyover. All the passengers and bus crew were wearing masks, but the vehicle was packed. “Most of the passengers were office-goers. Such packed buses are unsafe for travelling during the pandemic. MTC should run more buses. The deluxe buses should close the automatic doors once 24 passengers board the vehicle,” said K. Murugesan, a senior citizen, who was waiting at the Lucas bus stop.

V. Rangachari, a 64-year-old resident of Thiruninravur who travels to the city frequently, said that on an average 25,000 people travel from Tirunindravur to Broadway and other parts of the city every day. “Many, including students, teachers and daily wage earners used to travel by trains. Since suburban services have not resumed yet, many are travelling by bus now,” he noted.

After a gap of five months, MTC bus services resumed in the city on Tuesday. Transport Minister M. R Vijayabhaskar on Tuesday said that only 32 passengers would be allowed in mofussil buses and 24 on MTC buses. He said that the patronage was expected to increase gradually and simultaneously, the number of buses operated would also be increased.

The MTC has a fleet strength of over 3,600 buses and operates on over 650 routes. On an average, 36 lakh passengers used to travel by the MTC buses per day.

“Only one passenger should be allowed to occupy a seat. Once 24 passengers board the vehicle, we ask others not to get in. But some commuters, who would have been waiting for a long time for a bus, get agitated and start arguing with us. Some even go to the extent of damaging the vehicle. Such instances of stone throwing have been reported in other districts on Wednesday,” said an MTC conductor. He said that the driver and conductor get caught in the crossfire. “It would be helpful if some policemen are posted at important bus stops during peak hours. Only they can regulate the crowds,” he added.

K. Natarajan, treasurer, Labour Progressive Federation, said that though he welcomed the move to resume services, the MTC should ensure all safety measures are followed. “Revenue is not the only factor they should be concerned about now. The safety of the bus crew and passengers is important,” he said.

A senior MTC official said that even on Wednesday, there was only a nominal increase in patronage on most routes. “Only one or two buses were overcrowded. We will increase the number of buses depending on the passenger traffic . If needed, AC buses will also be run to meet the demand. We have instructed the drivers and conductors to drive to the nearest police station if commuters forcibly enter the vehicle and flout physical distancing norms,” said the official.

T. Sadagopan, president, Tamil Nadu Progressive Consumer Centre, Pattabiram said that MTC should study the passenger traffic pattern on different routes and increase the services on those routes alone.

Travel as you please passes

Meanwhile, MTC has started providing the ‘Travel As You Please’ passes worth ₹1,000. In March 1.41 lakh passes were issued and they are valid till September 15. “The new passes will be valid till next month,” said an official.