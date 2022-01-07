Chennai

No permission to witness Swarga Vaasal opening on Vaikunta Ekadasi

Devotees will not be allowed to witness the opening of the Swarga Vaasal at the Sri Parthasarathy Perumal Temple in Triplicane on Vaikunta Ekadesi that falls on January 13. They would, however, be permitted to have a darshan of the deity from 6.15 a.m. to 8 p.m. on that day, following all COVID-19 protocol, including wearing of masks. A press release from the Executive Officer said that the celebrations would be streamed live on the temple’s YouTube channel and on television.

Devotees have been urged not to bring any offerings, including flowers, fruits and coconuts.

Persons above the age of 65, below 10 years and those with co-morbidities may refrain from attending the festivities.

Devotees would also not be allowed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, during the Pagal Pathu and Raa Pathu events till January 22, the Executive Officer said.


