No-parking rule being flouted on key road in Nungambakkam

Haphazard parking of vehicles along Nungambakkam High Road causes traffic chaos, especially during rush hour. Lined with commercial establishments, offices of the Central government and with educational institutions found in the vicinity, the road is busy. Besides, Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses frequent this road; and so, the stretch witnesses continual movement of vehicular traffic.

“As vehicles are parked on both sides of the road, the space has become narrow. Pedestrians have no other option but to walk on the road. Above all, no traffic police personnel has been deployed, expect at intersections near the Gemini flyover and Chetpet,” says G. Ramnath, a resident of Kodambakkam.

Interestingly, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has designated Nungambakkam High Road as a key stretch that should be strictly maintained as a no-parking zone and that violations of this nature should invite a hefty fine.

(Some of the other such roads that are similarly designated are: Avvai Shanmugam Salai, Kamaraj Salai along Marina Beach, Elliot’s Beach Road in Besant Nagar, Kadher Nawaz Kahn Road in Nungambakkam, Second Avenue Main Road in Anna Nagar. All these roads are under CCTV surveillance and Rs.160 per hour will be fined for unauthorised parking of vehicles. This measure was introduced by the Greater Chennai Corporation in February.)

In spite of such measures, the safety rule is flouted on Nungambakkam High Road. Moreover, the Nungambakkam police station is also located nearby.

“Steps will be taken to curb the practice of illegal parking,” says a GCC official.