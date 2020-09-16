No official word from AICTE over arrears exam, says Minister

CHENNAI

16 September 2020 23:54 IST

Comments made by V-C his personal opinion, says Anbalagan

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has not made any direct official communication to the Tamil Nadu government over the latter’s decision to cancel the arrears exam for students who have paid the fees for the same, Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan informed the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

In his reply to DMK legislator K. Ponmudi (Tirukoilur), who raised the issue in the House, Mr. Anbalagan said the comments made by the Vice-Chancellor of Anna University over the matter was his “personal opinion”, and his communication to the AICTE over the issue was not sent through official channels.

Hence, the Vice-Chancellor’s comments could not be considered the government’s stand, the Minister said.

The V-C’s comments were sent only through his personal e-mail ID and not that of the Anna University’s, the Minister pointed out and said, “The student community need not be apprehensive about it.”

As for Mr. Ponmudi’s request seeking clarity over the issue, Mr. Anbalagan said the statements made by the Chief Minister were clear in itself, which said the decisions would be implemented in line with the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the AICTE.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, the Minister contended that only those students who had paid their exam fees were prepared to take the exams and those who did not, would be construed as not prepared to take the exams.

“We are not saying all those who paid the exam fees are given a pass. They were prepared to take the exams but it was a natural disaster [COVID-19]. Because of COVID-19, they could not come for the exams. Under these circumstances, we thought of giving them a chance only in line with the guidelines of the UGC and the AICTE,” he claimed.