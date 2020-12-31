No night curfew in Chennai: Police Commissioner

City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal has clarified that there will not be any curfew tonight on New Year's eve as circulated over social media platforms. There will not be any restriction on public moving on roads and only celebration should not be conducted at public roads or beaches, he said.
The State government has banned New Year celebrations in the State on beaches and roads, on account of COVID-19 and citing the mutation of the virus in the U.K.
Following apprehension that vehicular movement would be restricted on roads during the night, hesaid, "The government's instruction is that there should not be any celebration on roads or beaches. If you want to visit church or temple or relative's house in a sober way, there is no issue. There is no night curfew at all."
"People should not choke the roads unnecessarily. Youngsters roaming on bikes in roads without any purpose will be stopped. There is no restriction for family outings. Drunken driving will be checked and there will be a lot of check posts," said Mr. Aggarwal.
